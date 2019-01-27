WATCH: Top 3 NBA plays
MANILA, Philippines – The Houston Rockets continued their resurgence in the Western Conference, and it is all thanks to James Harden.
The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player highlighted his 35-point showing in the Rockets' 121-119 win over the Toronto Raptors with a sweet dribble drive move late in the 4th quarter.
Although the Chicago Bulls absorbed another loss, Bobby Portis provided a slight silver lining with a tomahawk jam off a no-look pass from Kris Dunn. (WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights) – Rappler.com