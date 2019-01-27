James Harden dazzles with a sweet dribble drive move while Bobby Portis goes airborne with a thunderous jam

Published 8:46 AM, January 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Houston Rockets continued their resurgence in the Western Conference, and it is all thanks to James Harden.

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player highlighted his 35-point showing in the Rockets' 121-119 win over the Toronto Raptors with a sweet dribble drive move late in the 4th quarter.

Although the Chicago Bulls absorbed another loss, Bobby Portis provided a slight silver lining with a tomahawk jam off a no-look pass from Kris Dunn. (WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights) – Rappler.com