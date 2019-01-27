'It was just one of those times. I just lost it,' Timberwolves' Taj Gibson on his on-court meltdown

Published 9:56 AM, January 27, 2019

NEW YORK, USA – Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Saturday, January 26 (Sunday, January 27, Manila time) for aggressively pursuing and directing an obscene gesture at a game official.

The incident took place Friday after Gibson was assessed two technical fouls and ejected with 6:41 remaining in the 3rd quarter of Minnesota's 106-102 loss at Utah.

The 33-year-old American was whistled for a foul as he struck Jazz forward Joe Ingles while jumping for a layup.

Gibson began yelling at referee James Williams and was assessed a technical foul. Teammates pulled Gibson away from Williams' face but Gibson kept up his complaining and was hit with a second technical foul, ending his game.

An unhappy Gibson began moving toward Williams and was restrained by teammates, who attempted to usher him off the floor. As he exited, a yelling Gibson raised a middle finger toward the referee.

Taj Gibson really flipped off the ref after getting tossed pic.twitter.com/59YJXiYNyz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 26, 2019

Gibson finished with 8 points on a 3-of-5 shooting and 4 rebounds.

"It was just one of those times," Gibson said after the game. "I just lost it."

Gibson is averaging 10.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists this season for the T-Wolves, who at 24-25 are 11th in the Western Conference, 3 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the 8th and final West playoff berth.

Gibson played for Chicago from 2009 to 2017 before being traded to Oklahoma City then signed with Minnesota in July 2017. – Rappler.com