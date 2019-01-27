Warriors superstar Steph Curry and his younger brother Seth of the Trail Blazers are set to battle in the NBA All-Star weekend

Published 10:33 AM, January 27, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and his younger brother Seth will battle in the NBA All-Star weekend three-point shooting contest, US media reported.

"The three-point shootout will be fun with the Curry brothers," Stephen Curry told ESPN. "I know he's going to be gunning for me, though. That's the problem."

Seth Curry, who plays for the Portland Trail Blazers, is shooting 48% from three-point range this season – second-best in the NBA.

Stephen, who is third all-time in made three-pointers, is making 44.4% of his shots from beyond the arc.

This year's All-Star weekend February 16-17 in Charlotte, North Carolina, will be a homecoming for the Curry brothers.

Their father, Dell, played 10 seasons for the Charlotte Hornets.

Stephen Curry will be appearing in his sixth three-point contest. He won it in 2015 but skipped the event the past two years.

He has also been voted a starter on the Western Conference team for the All-Star Game. – Rappler.com