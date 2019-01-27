Playing minus top scorer DeMar DeRozan, the Spurs snap a two-game skid against the depleted Pelicans

LOS ANGELES, USA – LaMarcus Aldridge played through the pain of a sore left wrist to tally 28 points and 12 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs beat the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans, 126-114, in the NBA on Saturday, January 26 (Sunday, January 27, Manila time).

Aldridge had 16 points in the 1st half and then added 12 more in a key scoring burst in the 3rd quarter which saw the Spurs break the game open. The visitors used a 25-12 run to stretch a three-point lead to 85-69.

Rudy Gay had 22 points and 11 rebounds for San Antonio, which ended a two-game winless streak.

Jrue Holiday had a game-high 29 points and Jahlil Okafor added 24 points and 15 rebounds for the depleted Pelicans, who lost their third consecutive game.

Anthony Davis, Julius Randle, Nikola Mirotic and E'Twaun Moore were all missing from the Pelicans' lineup with injuries.

The Spurs were without their top scorer DeMar DeRozan, who was sidelined with a sore left knee.

Coach Gregg Popovich said before the contest that DeRozan is dealing with several different nagging injuries and will benefit from some extra rest time.

San Antonio led 60-57 at halftime in front of a crowd of 17,700 at Smoothie King Center arena.

