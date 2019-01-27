Kevin Durant drops 33 points as the Warriors slip past the Celtics in a match featuring 21 lead changes

Published 1:51 PM, January 27, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Golden State Warriors outlasted the Boston Celtics in a 115-111 thriller as the defending NBA champions rolled to their 10th straight victory on Saturday, January 26 (Sunday, January 27, Manila time)

Kevin Durant delivered 33 points and 9 rebounds to power the Warriors in the game that featured 21 lead changes.

"They started off that 4th quarter on a nice little run to cut the lead and we stayed poised," said Durant. "My teammates had my back. But coming in here on the road to get a W in Boston is pretty solid for us."

Steph Curry pumped in 24 points, the last two on foul shots with 6.2 seconds left that sealed the Warriors' win in front of a crowd of 18,600 at the Boston Garden.

Klay Thompson also proved steady at the free throw line, sinking two freebies that put the Warriors up, 113-111, with 46.1 ticks left. He finished with 21 points.

The Celtics had 3 chances to tie or wrest the lead but Marcus Smart and Marcus Morris missed on their three-point attempts and Kyrie Irving also airballed a fadeaway in the final stretch.

Irving led the Celtics with 32 points and 10 assists while Al Horford also had a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds.

The Warriors – who snapped the Celtics’ 10-game winning streak at home – tightened their grip of the top spot in the Western Conference at 35-14.

DeMarcus Cousins chipped in 15 points and 8 boards in just 24 minutes of action for the Warriors as he picked up his fifth foul 3 minutes into the 3rd quarter.

The Celtics slipped to 30-19 but remained at 5th in the Eastern Conference.

– With a report from Agence France-Presse