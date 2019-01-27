The 7-foot Serbian center lifts the Nuggets past a Sixers side that missed leading scorer Joel Embiid

Published 2:35 PM, January 27, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Nikola Jokic delivered a triple-double in his return from a one-game suspension and the Denver Nuggets beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 126-110, in the NBA on Saturday, January 26 (Sunday, January 27, Manila time)

Jokic finished with 32 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists in the win that kept the Nuggets firmly at 2nd place in the Western Conference at 33-15 behind the defending champion Golden State Warriors (35-14).

The 7-foot Jokic, the Nuggets' leader in points, rebounds and assists, missed Denver's 132-95 rout of the Phoenix Suns on Friday to serve a one-game suspension.

The 76ers, who are running 4th in the East at 32-18, gave leading scorer Joel Embiid the night off.

Nikola Jokic (32 PTS, 18 REB, 10 AST) records his 23rd career triple-double in the @nuggets home victory! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/wPQXlzOefV — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2019

Denver was likewise shorthanded as starting point guard Jamal Murray, the team’s second-leading score, sat out due to an ankle sprain.

JJ Redick led the Sixers with 22 points while Corey Brewer added 20 points and Ben Simmons scored 19.

Jokic was suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench during an altercation in Utah earlier in the week.

The league had ruled that the Serbian center was aggressive and near the incident and "created the potential for further escalation of the situation." – Rappler.com