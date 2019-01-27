WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!
Watch the defending champion Golden State Warriors survive a thriller in Boston, plus more exciting action on Saturday, January 26 (Sunday, January 27, Manila time).
Game Results
Golden State 115, Boston 111 (READ: Warriors outlast Celtics in thriller for 10th straight win)
Denver 126, Philadelphia 110 (READ: Back from suspension, Nuggets’ Jokic posts triple-double vs Sixers)
San Antonio 126, New Orleans 114 (READ: Aldridge powers Spurs past depleted Pelicans)
Portland 120, Atlanta 111
Memphis 106, Indiana 103
– Rappler.com