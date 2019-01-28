Harden catches fire for 40 as Rockets edge Magic
MANILA, Philippines – James Harden dropped another 40-point game to fuel the Houston Rockets into a 103-98 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday, January 27 (Monday, January 28, Philippine time).
He shot 14-of-27 for the 23rd straight time with at least 30 points and added 11 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 blocks to make another case for a repeat of the Most Valuable Player award.
Harden averaged 45.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 2.2 steals in the last 10 games that saw the Rockets win 6.
@JHarden13 tallies 40 PTS, 11 REB, and 6 AST in the @HoustonRockets home win! #Rockets pic.twitter.com/hKpCnRTWve— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2019
Houston claimed its third straight win to improve to 29-20 and 5th place in the Western Conference.
Eric Gordon had 16 points while Kenneth Faried continued to be a welcome addition for the Rockets with 12 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals.
Aaron Gordon finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists while Nikola Vucevic added 19 points, 17 rebounds and 5 assists for Orlando, which crashed to their third straight loss.
The Magic fell to 20-30 and remained at 11th place in the East. – Rappler.com