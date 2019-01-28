The reigning NBA MVP has now scored at least 30 points in 23 straight games

Published 11:41 AM, January 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – James Harden dropped another 40-point game to fuel the Houston Rockets into a 103-98 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday, January 27 (Monday, January 28, Philippine time).

He shot 14-of-27 for the 23rd straight time with at least 30 points and added 11 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 blocks to make another case for a repeat of the Most Valuable Player award.

Harden averaged 45.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 2.2 steals in the last 10 games that saw the Rockets win 6.

Houston claimed its third straight win to improve to 29-20 and 5th place in the Western Conference.

Eric Gordon had 16 points while Kenneth Faried continued to be a welcome addition for the Rockets with 12 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals.

Aaron Gordon finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists while Nikola Vucevic added 19 points, 17 rebounds and 5 assists for Orlando, which crashed to their third straight loss.

The Magic fell to 20-30 and remained at 11th place in the East. – Rappler.com