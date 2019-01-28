Los Angeles misses the services of LeBron James, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Tyson Chandler

Published 2:38 PM, January 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Ivica Zubac rose to the occasion as the shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers regained their winning ways with a 116-102 drubbing of the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, January 27 (Monday, January 28, Philippine time).

Zubac tallied 24 points, 16 rebounds and 4 blocks for a Los Angeles squad missing Lebron James (groin), Lonzo Ball (ankle), Kyle Kuzma (hip) and Tyson Chandler (rest).

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also scored 24 points with 6 rebounds and Brandon Ingram 22 points, 2 steals and 2 blocks for the Lakers, who snapped a three-game skid to improve 26-24 for 9th place in the Western Conference.

Devin Booker scored 21 points to lead 5 players in double figures but not even a balanced attack could salvage the Suns from slumping into their eighth straight defeat.

Phoenix remains at the bottom of the West at 11-41. – Rappler.com