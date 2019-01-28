The court's update comes just in time for James' keenly awaited NBA return off a groin injury he sustained on Christmas Day

Published 4:11 PM, January 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Nike Hypercourt in Bonifacio Global City modeled after NBA superstar LeBron James has finally gotten the Los Angeles Lakers makeover it needed.

"The King" now dons the Lakers' signature purple and gold colors in the side-by-side courts, a fitting update since he moved to Los Angeles from Cleveland.

The court's modification also comes just in time for James' keenly awaited return for the Lakers off a groin injury he sustained on Christmas Day. – Rappler.com