The 19-year-old Slovenian rookie fills up the stats sheet in the Dallas Mavericks loss

Published 7:25 PM, January 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Luka Doncic again made NBA history by becoming the first teenager with two triple-doubles.

The 19-year-old boy wonder from Slovenia tallied a career-high 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists for the Dallas Mavericks against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, January 27 (Monday, January 28, Manila time).

However, Dallas fell short and surrendered a 120-123 loss to Eastern Conference juggernaut Toronto.

Doncic also became the first teen with a 30-point triple-double. – Rappler.com