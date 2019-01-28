Watch the Toronto Raptors spoil Luke Doncic's triple-double performance, plus more thrilling action

Published 9:56 PM, January 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!

Watch the Toronto Raptors spoil Luke Doncic's triple-double performance, plus more thrilling action on Sunday, January 27 (Monday, January 28, Philippine time).

Game results

Toronto 123, Dallas 120 (READ: Doncic tallies triple-double but Mavs still fall to Raptors)

Oklahoma City 118, Milwaukee 112 (READ: George leads Thunder past Bucks)

Houston 103, Orlando 98 (READ: Harden catches fire for 40 as Rockets edge Magic)

LA Lakers 116, Phoenix 102 (READ: Zubac stars as undermanned Lakers snap skid vs hapless Suns)

LA Clippers 122, Sacramento 108

Cleveland 104, Chicago 101

San Antonio 132, Washington 119

Utah 125, Minnesota 111

Miami 106, New York 97

– Rappler.com