WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!
Watch the Toronto Raptors spoil Luke Doncic's triple-double performance, plus more thrilling action on Sunday, January 27 (Monday, January 28, Philippine time).
Game results
Toronto 123, Dallas 120 (READ: Doncic tallies triple-double but Mavs still fall to Raptors)
Oklahoma City 118, Milwaukee 112 (READ: George leads Thunder past Bucks)
Houston 103, Orlando 98 (READ: Harden catches fire for 40 as Rockets edge Magic)
LA Lakers 116, Phoenix 102 (READ: Zubac stars as undermanned Lakers snap skid vs hapless Suns)
LA Clippers 122, Sacramento 108
Cleveland 104, Chicago 101
San Antonio 132, Washington 119
Utah 125, Minnesota 111
Miami 106, New York 97
– Rappler.com