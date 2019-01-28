The superstar says he 'wants to be traded to a team that allows him the chance to win consistently and compete for a championship'

Published 10:33 PM, January 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It has been the subject of the rumor mill for a long time, but it's finally official: New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis has requested a trade and is no longer open to a contract extension, according to ESPN top insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to prominent player agent Rich Paul, Davis has told the Pelicans that he "wants to be traded to a team that allows him the chance to win consistently and compete for a championship."

The 25-year-old big man has so far produced MVP-caliber averages of 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.6 blocks, and 1.7 steals.

However, the Pelicans as a whole have languished in the NBA's tough Western Conference, limping behind at 13th place with a 22-28 record.

Still, Davis apparently holds no ill will toward the franchise that drafted him.

"Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions and that's the reason for informing them of this decision now," Paul told Wojnarowski. "That's in the best interests of both Anthony's and the organization's future."

Agent Rich Paul has notified the New Orleans Pelicans that All-NBA forward Anthony Davis has no intention of signing a contract extension if and when presented and that he has requested a trade, Paul told ESPN on Monday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 28, 2019

Teams have until February 8, Philippine time, to send trade offers to the Pelicans.

Davis was selected first overall by New Orleans back in 2012 and led the franchise to two playoff appearances in 2015 and 2018.

The 5-time All-Star and 3-time All-NBA First Team member would have potentially earned $240 million over the next 5 years had he opted to re-sign, according to Wojnarowski. – Rappler.com