Paul George shows off his bounce as he puts Giannis Antetokounmpo on a poster in a rousing win for the Thunder

Published 8:39 AM, January 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Paul George has some serious bounce.

And he put his aerial act in full display by putting Giannis Antetokounmpo in a poster dunk late in the Oklahoma City Thunder's emphatic win over the Milwaukee Bucks. (READ: George leads Thunder past Bucks)

Also showing off his hops, Luka Doncic goes coast-to-coast as he highlights his second triple-double with a rim-rattling jam. (WATCH: Doncic becomes first teen in NBA history with two triple-doubles) – Rappler.com