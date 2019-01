1

MATCH URL: https://assets.rappler.com/612F469A6EA84F6BAE882D2B94A4B421/img/9161FB42B1B64063AF7CFE00B0FB10FA/steph-curry-1.jpg

WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights

Watch Steph Curry drain a buzzer-beater to cap off the Warriors' rout of the Pacers