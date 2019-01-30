Klay Thompson takes flight while Steph Curry rains threes the whole night

Published 8:21 AM, January 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors continue to make headlines.

As the Warriors rode on their longest winning streak of the season at 11 games, Klay Thompson took flight to flash a one-handed dunk while Steph Curry rained threes to become the first player in NBA history to make 200 three-pointers in 7 successive seasons.

On the other hand, Denver's Gary Harris made a jaw-dropping circus shot that helped the Nuggets win over the Grizzlies. (WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights) – Rappler.com