Amid the uncertainty surrounding star Anthony Davis, the Pelicans outlast James Harden and the Rockets

Published 2:23 PM, January 30, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – The New Orleans Pelicans shrugged off multiple injuries and uncertainty surrounding star Anthony Davis, rallying for a 121-116 NBA victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, January 29 (Wednesday, January 30, Manila time).

One day after Davis requested a trade, and with 5 of the team's top 6 scorers – Anthony included –absent because of injury, the Pelicans withstood a 37-point performance from Rockets star James Harden to triumph.

Jahlil Okafor scored 27 points for New Orleans. Jrue Holiday added 19 and Ian Clark chipped in 15 off the bench for a New Orleans team that used its 20th different starting lineup of the season thanks to injuries to Davis, Nikola Mirotic, Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton.

New Orleans took the lead for the first time in the game with 2:06 left in the 3rd quarter on Kenrich Williams' basket – and they never trailed again.

Holiday played a key role with 6 blocked shots, helping slow scoring juggernaut Harden just enough to get the job done.

Harden notched his 24th straight game of at least 30 points, but his 17 in the 4th quarter weren't enough to turn the tide.

Davis, sidelined by a finger injury, watched from the bench hours after he was fined $50,000 by the NBA because his agent's public revelation of his desire to be traded violated league rules.

"That's going to play out the way it plays out," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said before the game. "I think everything that needed to be said has been said." – Rappler.com