The Milwaukee Bucks remain as the only NBA team that hasn't lost two in a row this season

Published 2:57 PM, January 30, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Milwaukee's MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 21 points and handed out 11 assists to lead the Bucks to a 115-105 victory over the Pistons in Detroit in the NBA on Tuesday, January 29 (Wednesday, January 30, Manila time).

The Bucks, who lost to Oklahoma City on Sunday, underscored their bounce-back credentials with the win. They are the only NBA team that hasn't lost two in a row at any point this season.

Brook Lopez scored 12 of his 14 points for Milwaukee in the 1st quarter as foul trouble limited Antetokounmpo.

Eric Bledsoe added 20 points, reserve Pat Connaughton scored 16 and Khris Middleton chipped in 15 for the Bucks, who have won 7 of 8 games and stretched their league-leading record to 36-13.

In Orlando, Paul George did his damage early and Dennis Schroder came on late to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 126-117 victory over the Magic.

George scored 31 of his 37 points in the 1st half and Schroder scored 18 of his 21 in the 4th quarter as Oklahoma City handed the Magic a fourth straight defeat.

Thunder star Russell Westbrook notched his fourth consecutive triple-double – and 17th of the season – with 23 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists.

George recorded his eighth straight game with 24 points or more.

But after the Magic twice pulled within 5 points in the 3rd quarter, it was Schroder who starred, hitting his first 7 shots in the final period.

