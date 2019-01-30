LeBron James gives Lakers fans something to cheer about as the four-time MVP ramps up his training

MANILA, Philippines – LeBron James gave Los Angeles fans something to cheer about as the Lakers superstar got back to training on court.

James has missed 16 games since sustaining a groin injury against the Golden State Warriors in NBA action on Christmas Day. It’s the longest period the four-time Most Valuable Player has been sidelined, having missed no more than 13 games in any of his 15 prior seasons.

Minus James, the Lakers have lost 10 of their last 16 games and dropped out of the top 8 in the Western Conference with a 26-25 record.

Lakers coach Luke Walton said James has been “moving well” and “getting into the paint and shooting jumpers."

The Lakers face the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, January 31, before a Saturday showdown with the defending champion Warriors.