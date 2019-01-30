Averaging a league-leading 10.8 assists this season, OKC Thunder star Russell Westbrook can move up the ranks in a game or two

Published 6:33 PM, January 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – As the NBA season progresses, the all-time statistics lists are bound to be shaken up.

Here are the players to watch out for:

11

Russell Westbrook is no stranger to piling up assists every night as the league's triple-double virtuoso and he needs just 11 more to climb the all-time list.

Garnering a total of 6,567 assists, the Oklahoma City Thunder star trails Derek Harper, who had 6,577 dimes, for 24th place. He is the youngest active player in the top 25.

With his league-leading 10.8 assist average this season, Westbrook can move up the ranks in a game or two.

83

Throughout his whole career, Rajon Rondo has been known as a passing wizard, and his ability to get his teammate involved has him near the top 20 of the all-time assists leaders.

The Los Angeles Lakers playmaker, who has dished out 6,737 dimes, needs 83 assists to surpass Deron Williams (6,819) for 20th place all-time.

Averaging 7.6 assists this season, Rondo can achieve the feat in approximately 10 games.

377

That's the number of games Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr needed to record 300 regular season wins – the fastest in NBA history.

Since taking the coaching reins for the Warriors in 2014, Kerr has already won 3 league titles and there seems to be no stopping the team in the near future with its deadly core still intact.

23

From a legend to a future one.

Vince Carter needs to score 23 more points to surpass NBA icon Jerry West for 21st place in the all-time scoring list.

The 42-year-old Atlanta Hawks veteran has amassed 25,170 points while West had 25,192 points. – Rappler.com