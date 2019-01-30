The Pelicans shrug off the controversies surrounding star Anthony Davis while the Sixers drub beast-mode Brandon Ingram and the Lakers

Published 10:03 PM, January 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!

Watch the Pelicans shrug off the controversies surrounding star Anthony Davis while the Sixers drub beast-mode Brandon Ingram and the Lakers, plus more exciting action on Tuesday, January 29 (Wednesday, January 30, Manila time).

Game results

Philadelphia 121, LA Lakers 105 (READ: Embiid returns after scary fall as Sixers trip Lakers)

New Orleans 121, Houston 116 (READ: Plucky Pelicans shock Harden, Rockets)

Milwaukee 115, Detroit 105 (READ: Bucks bounce back, Thunder roll)

Oklahoma City 126, Orlando 117

San Antonio 126, Phoenix 124

Brooklyn 122, Chicago 117

Cleveland 116, Washington 113

– Rappler.com