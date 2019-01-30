WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!
Watch the Pelicans shrug off the controversies surrounding star Anthony Davis while the Sixers drub beast-mode Brandon Ingram and the Lakers, plus more exciting action on Tuesday, January 29 (Wednesday, January 30, Manila time).
Game results
Philadelphia 121, LA Lakers 105 (READ: Embiid returns after scary fall as Sixers trip Lakers)
New Orleans 121, Houston 116 (READ: Plucky Pelicans shock Harden, Rockets)
Milwaukee 115, Detroit 105 (READ: Bucks bounce back, Thunder roll)
Oklahoma City 126, Orlando 117
San Antonio 126, Phoenix 124
Brooklyn 122, Chicago 117
Cleveland 116, Washington 113
