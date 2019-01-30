The Lakers throw down vicious slams and Thunder star Paul George gets a circus shot to fall

Published 7:57 AM, January 31, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Brandon Ingram had quite a night.

Amid trade rumors, the young Lakers hotshot unleashed a career-high 36 points and added a new entry to his highlight reel by throwing down a vicious slam over the Sixers’ Corey Brewer.

Ingram’s teammates also had their own slam show as Rajon Rondo lobs to Javale McGee for an alley-oop dunk. (WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights)

Also, check out OKC Thunder star Paul George get a circus shot to fall against the Magic! – Rappler.com