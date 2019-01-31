Playing minus Kyrie Irving, the Boston Celtics avenge their upset loss to the Hornets last November

Published 1:59 PM, January 31, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Jaylen Brown stepped in to fill some big shoes, finishing with 24 points and 10 rebounds as the Boston Celtics crushed the Charlotte Hornets, 126-94, despite missing All-Star Kyrie Irving in the NBA on Wednesday, January 30 (Thursday, January 31, Manila time).

Jayson Tatum also chipped in with Irving out with a hip injury, scoring 20 points, and Terry Rozier finished with a career-high 10 assists at the Boston Garden arena. Irving has missed the last two games.

Marcus Morris scored 15 points, Al Horford had 14 and Gordon Hayward 12 for the Celtics, who won for the seventh time in 8 games.

Excellent defense and unselfish play on the break. Celtics basketball. pic.twitter.com/T1kqafROSw — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 31, 2019

Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 21 points, well shy of the 43 points he delivered in a 117-112 home win over the Celtics in November.

Malik Monk scored 16 points, Nicolas Batum added 13 and Marvin Williams 10 for the Hornets, who lost for the third time in 5 contests.

Morris drained a three-pointer halfway through the 3rd quarter to spark a 25-6 run by the Celtics.

Boston led 98-75 after 3 quarters and extended the lead up to 35 points in the 4th.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said he hopes to get Irving back for Friday's game against New York.

The Hornets played without Frenchman Tony Parker who sat out with a right ankle problem.

