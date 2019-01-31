Watch Minnesota's Karl Anthony Towns drain a buzzer-beater, plus more thrilling action

Published 9:10 PM, January 31, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!

Watch Minnesota's Karl Anthony Towns drain a buzzer-beater, plus more thrilling action on Wednesday, January 30 (Thursday, January 31, Manila time).

Game results

Minnesota 99, Memphis 97

(READ: Towns hits buzzer-beater, lifts Wolves past Grizzlies in OT)

Washington 107, Indiana 89

Portland 132, Utah 105

(READ: Wizards, Blazers cruise to one-sided wins)

Boston 126, Charlotte 94

(READ: Brown drops 24 as Celtics hammer Hornets)

Chicago 105, Miami 89

Dallas 114, New York 90

Denver 105, New Orleans 99

Sacramento 135, Atlanta 113

– Rappler.com