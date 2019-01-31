WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!
Watch Minnesota's Karl Anthony Towns drain a buzzer-beater, plus more thrilling action on Wednesday, January 30 (Thursday, January 31, Manila time).
Game results
Minnesota 99, Memphis 97
(READ: Towns hits buzzer-beater, lifts Wolves past Grizzlies in OT)
Washington 107, Indiana 89
Portland 132, Utah 105
(READ: Wizards, Blazers cruise to one-sided wins)
Boston 126, Charlotte 94
(READ: Brown drops 24 as Celtics hammer Hornets)
Chicago 105, Miami 89
Dallas 114, New York 90
Denver 105, New Orleans 99
Sacramento 135, Atlanta 113
