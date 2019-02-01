Watch Karl Anthony Towns and Maurice Harkless throw down some mean dunks

Published 8:33 AM, February 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Nothing is stopping Minnesota's Karl Anthony Towns and Portland's Maurice Harkless from making it to NBA's top plays on Wednesday, January 30 (Thursday, January 31, Manila time).

Towns' heroics may have been capped off by a clutch basket, but don't miss how he managed to dunk over two Grizzlies in a game that went into overtime.

On the other hand, Harkless showed no mercy with a one-handed slam in the Trail Blazers' lopsided win over Jazz. – Rappler.com