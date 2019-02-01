LeBron James returns to the Lakers lineup after missing 17 games due to a groin injury

MANILA, Philippines – LeBron James returns to action when the Los Angeles Lakers take on the LA Clippers in the NBA on Thursday, January 31 (Friday, February 1, Manila time).

James missed 17 straight games due to a groin injury he suffered during the Lakers’ upset win over defending champion Golden State Warriors on Christmas day.

Prior to the injury, the four-time Most Valuable Player never missed more than 13 games in any of his 15 previous seasons.

The Lakers lost 11 of their last 17 games minus James to drop to 9th place in the Western Conference.

In that stretch, the Lakers also lost to injuries Rajon Rondo (sprained finger), who had since returned, and Lonzo Ball (Grade 3 ankle sprain), who’ll likely sit out until the end of the month.

Rondo, Ingram, LeBron, Kuzma and Zubac will start. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 1, 2019

