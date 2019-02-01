WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!
Watch LeBron James return from a month-long layoff and steer the Los Angeles Lakers to an overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers, plus more exciting action on Thursday, January 31 (Friday, February 1, Philippine time).
Game results
LA Lakers 123, LA Clippers 120 (READ: LeBron James returns, tows Lakers past Clippers in OT)
Philadelphia 113, Golden State 104 (READ: Simmons, Sixers snap Warriors' 11-game win streak)
Milwaukee 105, Toronto 92 (READ: Bucks topple Raptors in marquee matchup)
San Antonio 117, Brooklyn 114
Detroit 93, Dallas 89
Orlando 107, Indiana 100
– Rappler.com