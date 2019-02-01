Watch LeBron James return from a month-long layoff and drop a near triple-double as the Lakers edge the Clippers in overtime

Published 8:03 PM, February 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!

Watch LeBron James return from a month-long layoff and steer the Los Angeles Lakers to an overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers, plus more exciting action on Thursday, January 31 (Friday, February 1, Philippine time).

Game results

LA Lakers 123, LA Clippers 120 (READ: LeBron James returns, tows Lakers past Clippers in OT)

Philadelphia 113, Golden State 104 (READ: Simmons, Sixers snap Warriors' 11-game win streak)

Milwaukee 105, Toronto 92 (READ: Bucks topple Raptors in marquee matchup)

San Antonio 117, Brooklyn 114

Detroit 93, Dallas 89

Orlando 107, Indiana 100

– Rappler.com