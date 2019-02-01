Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks top the Raptors in a showdown between the top two NBA Eastern Conference teams

LOS ANGELES, USA – Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered an all-around game as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors, 105-92, in a showdown between the top two NBA Eastern Conference teams.

Antetokounmpo finished with a team high 19 points on top of 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals and 2 blocks as the Bucks improved their league-best record to 37-13.

The host Raptors rallied to cut the Bucks lead to 6 points when Antetokounmpo ran into foul trouble in the 4th quarter on Thursday, January 31 (Friday, February 1, Manila time).

But the Bucks were able to pull away for the victory and take the season series with 3 wins in 4 meetings.

Khris Middleton added 18 points, and DJ Wilson had 16 points for Milwaukee, who won their eighth contest in the last 9.

Eric Bledsoe tallied 14 points, Brook Lopez and Malcolm Brogdon had 11 each and George Hill added 10 for the Bucks.

Pascal Siakam scored 28 points for the Raptors, who dropped to 1-3 in their last 4 games. Kawhi Leonard added 16 points and 8 rebounds, and Serge Ibaka had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell scored 10 points each for the Raptors, who remained at No. 2 with a 37-16 slate.

The Raptors led 25-22 at the end of the 1st quarter but the Bucks took a 56-47 lead into the half.

Bledsoe nailed a three-pointer with just under 7 minutes to go in the 3rd to stretch the Milwaukee lead to 22 points.

Elsewhere, Derrick White scored a career-high 26 points as the San Antonio Spurs continued their dominance at home over the Brooklyn Nets with a 117-114 win.

LaMarcus Aldridge made a clutch three-point play in the final minute to help the Spurs rally in the final quarter and record their 16th consecutive win at home over the Nets.

Aldridge, who was named a reserve on Thursday to the 2019 All-Star game, finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

DeMar DeRozan chipped in 15 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a three-game absence because of a sore left knee.

D'Angelo Russell had 25 points and 9 assists for Brooklyn.

Joe Harris and DeMarre Carroll had 18 points each for the Nets in the loss. – Rappler.com