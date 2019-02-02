The former NBA All-Star is expected to clear waivers amid rumors that he's joining pal LeBron James and the Lakers

Published 8:56 AM, February 02, 2019

CHICAGO, USA – Three-time Olympic champion Carmelo Anthony was released by the Chicago Bulls on Friday, February 1 (Saturday, February 2, Manila time), setting the stage for him to become a free agent after leaving his fourth NBA club in 7 months.

The 34-year-old former NBA All-Star forward is expected to clear waivers and gain a better sense of where he might play next after Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

Anthony spent his first 14 seasons with Denver and New York before being traded to Oklahoma City ahead of the 2017-20118 campaign. He was traded last July to Atlanta, which promptly bought out his contract.

Anthony then signed with Houston but played only 10 games for the Rockets before being benched until a trade to Chicago last week in a salary cap money-saving move.

According to ESPN, the Lakers remain “a real possibility" as Anthony’s next destination to join long-time pal LeBron James.

Anthony boasts career averages of 24.0 points and 6.5 rebounds a game but has struggled to find a role on contending teams.

The Bulls, meanwhile, acquired French swingman Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and cash from Oklahoma City Thunder for a second-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Luwawu-Cabarrot has played in 142 regular-season games, 27 of them as a starter, with the Thunder and 76ers and has career averages of 5.5 points and 1.7 rebounds. – Rappler.com