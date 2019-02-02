Steph Curry lobs one up for a Kevin Durant alley-oop slam and Joel Embiid also throws down a windmill dunk

Published 9:33 AM, February 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The showdown between the Golden State Warriors and the Philadelphia 76ers proved to be a thriller, but the duel also turned out to be replete of highlights. (READ: Simmons, Sixers snap Warriors' 11-game win streak)

Steph Curry – who unleashed 30 of his game-high 41 points from beyond the arc in the Warriors’ upset loss – lobbed one up for a Kevin Durant alley-oop slam.

Joel Embiid also threw down a windmill dunk in the match that ended the Warriors’ 11-game run. – Rappler.com