WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!
Watch Kyrie Irving lead the Boston Celtics to a dominant win over the New York Knicks in front of adoring fans at the Madison Square Garden, plus more thrilling action on Friday, February 1 (Saturday, February 2, Philippine time).
Boston 113, New York 99 (READ: Kyrie Irving scores 23 in front of admiring Knicks fans)
Charlotte 100, Memphis 92 (READ: Defense propels Hornets in grind-out win vs slumping Grizzlies)
Oklahoma City 118, Miami 102 (READ: 'Tremendous' George shows up as Thunder blast Heat)
Denver 136, Houston 122
Utah 128, Atlanta 112
