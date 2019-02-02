Paul George unleashes a career-high 10 three-pointers to lead the OKC Thunder with 43 points

Published 5:15 PM, February 02, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Paul George scored 43 points and had a career-high 10 three-pointers as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Miami Heat, 118-102, extending the NBA's longest current winning streak to 7 games.

"Paul George, tonight, was tremendous," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "One of the more impressive shooting displays I've seen this season."

Russell Westbrook got his fifth straight triple-double and 18th of the season, finishing with 14 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists as the Thunder defeated the Heat for the sixth consecutive time on Friday, February 1 (Saturday, February 2, Manila time).

#PaulGeorge tonight:



43 PTS

Career-high 10 3PM (@okcthunder record)

7 REB

5 AST#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/kmvQOkOPnl — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2019

"There were some real good positive things to take from the game all the way around," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said.

Kelly Olynyk scored 21, Josh Richardson scored 18 and Hassan Whiteside finished with 12 points and 16 rebounds in the loss.

In the late game, Nikola Jokic had 31 points and 13 rebounds and Malik Beasley had a career-high 35 points as the Denver Nuggets beat James Harden and the Houston Rockets, 136-122.

Harden scored 30 points to stretch his streak to 25 games of scoring 30 or more points. He needed a late three-pointer to keep the streak alive.

Harden's streak started with a 50-point night against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 13, and nearly ended on a difficult shooting game for the reigning league MVP.

During one stretch, Harden missed 10 of 11 shots and 4 free throws. – Rappler.com