Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell gets his first NBA All-Star nod as replacement for injured Pacers star Victor Oladipo

Published 5:41 PM, February 02, 2019

NEW YORK, USA – Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell was named Friday, February 1 (Saturday, February 2, Manila time) by NBA commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo in the 68th NBA All-Star Game.

The elite showdown of NBA talent will be contested February 17 at Charlotte, North Carolina with LeBron James and Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo serving as captains of the clubs. (READ: NBA All-Star 2019: Team LeBron vs Team Giannis)

Russell's first NBA All-Star nod, the first by any Nets player since Joe Johnson in 2014, comes in his fourth league campaign with career-high averages of 19.6 points and 6.4 assists as well as 3.8 rebounds and 1.17 steals over 52 games.

He's also hitting career highs of 43.8% from the floor, 37.4% from three-point range and 80.8% from the free throw line.

The Nets went 11-4 in January to stand 28-25 and sixth in the Eastern Conference, 2.5 games ahead of Charlotte in the final playoff spot.

Oladipo will miss the All-Star Game after suffering a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee against Toronto last week.

Oladipo was selected as a reserve by league coaches and under NBA rules, the commissioner selects a replacement from the same conference. (READ: Westbrook, Lowry named NBA All-Star 2019 reserves) – Rappler.com