MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo sets a Milwaukee franchise record for most free throws without a miss

Published 1:31 PM, February 03, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Milwaukee's Most Valuable Player candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo made all 17 of his free throws on the way to 37 points in the Bucks' 131-115 victory over the Washington Wizards in the NBA on Saturday, February 2 (Sunday, February 3, Manila time).

Antetokounmpo set the franchise record for most free throws without a miss.

The Bucks as a whole were a perfect 24-for-24 from the foul line as they improved their league-leading record to 38-13.

Antetokounmpo added 10 rebounds for the Bucks, who notched a third straight win and remained two games ahead of Toronto atop the Eastern Conference.

Brook Lopez drained 21 points and Khris Middleton also shot 20 for the Buck, who won 20 of their last 24 games.

Milwaukee’s starting point guard Eric Bledsoe sat out to rest a sore left Achilles.

Bradley Beal had 24 points for the Wizards, who are 9-7 since All-Star point guard John Wall suffered a season-ending heel injury.

The Wizards slipped to 10th in the East with a 22-30 slate.

"I feel like we think about the game less. We just smile, we are just having fun. And we know when the game starts...we are going to do whatever it takes to win." pic.twitter.com/noAgba3bGy — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 3, 2019

– Rappler.com