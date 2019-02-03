Behind Lou Williams, the LA Clippers post their biggest comeback in franchise history

LOS ANGELES, USA – Lou Williams came off the bench to score 18 of his season-high 39 points in the 4th quarter for the Los Angeles Clippers, who erased a 25-point deficit to beat the Pistons, 111-101, in Detroit in the NBA on Saturday, February 2 (Sunday, February 3, Manila time).

Williams, the league's reigning Sixth Man of the Year, also dished out 9 assists and had 3 boards.

Detroit scored just 14 points in the final period, a Williams floater giving the Clippers a 107-96 lead with 1:02 to play.

Home fans were raining boos on the Pistons by the end of the night.

Blake Griffin led the Pistons with 24 points against his former team, but connected on just 5-of-17 shots over the last 3 quarters.

He made just 3-of-12 from three-point range.

The Clippers reserves outscored the Pistons bench, 80-17, as the Clippers posted the biggest comeback in team history.

"We just stayed the course," Williams said. "We didn't play our best basketball in the first half. We played our style the second half and gave ourselves an opportunity to win the game."

The Clippers held on to the 8th spot in the West with a 29-24 record, while the Pistons slipped to 22-29 in the East for the 9th spot.

