Published 3:13 PM, February 03, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – James Harden posted his 26th game with at least 30 points for the third longest streak in NBA history as the Houston Rockets rolled over the Utah Jazz, 125-98, in the NBA on Saturday, February 2 (Sunday, February 3, Manila time).

James finished with 43 points to extend his streak and break a tie with legendary Wilt Chamberlain. Hall of Famer Chamberlain also had the two longest streaks in history, runs of 65 and 31.

"He has great hands and great anticipation," said Houston coach Mike D'Antoni. "We ask him to do a lot and he just buckled down and did it tonight.'"

Harden added 12 rebounds, 6 steals, 5 assists and 4 blocks. He was 12-of-22 from the field, making 4-of-12 three-pointers, and made all 15 of his free throws.

@JHarden13 (43 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST, 6 STL, 4 BLK) extends his 30+ points streak to 26 games as the @HoustonRockets earn the W vs. Utah! #Rockets pic.twitter.com/F68TMQbbHJ — NBA (@NBA) February 3, 2019

Gerald Green added 25 points, and Kenneth Faried had 16 points and 12 rebounds as the Rockets snapped a two-game losing streak for a 30-22 record.

The Rockets managed to hold the Jazz to 36% shooting and forced 23 turnovers.

"We smelled a little blood and went after them," D'Antoni said.

Donovan Mitchell finished with 26 points and 9 assists for the Jazz, who are just a notch below the Rockets at 7th in the West at 30-24.

Rudy Gobert, who was surprisingly snubbed in the All-Star selection, added 10 points and 13 rebounds in the loss. – Rappler.com