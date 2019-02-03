Warriors star Steph Curry goes 0-of-8 in the first 3 quarters but makes up for it in a big way in the closing minutes against the Lakers

Published 5:07 PM, February 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The rare time that Steph Curry struggled on court seemed to have gotten Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr all riled up.

After Curry shot an uncharacteristic 0-of-8 in the first 3 quarters of the Warriors’ showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers, Kerr told the courtside reporter in an interview: “We’re going to trade him. I’ve had enough of that guy.”

Of course, it was all said in jest as the NBA trade deadline looms and big names like New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis and New York Knicks center Kristaps Porzingis all in the trade-talk cycle.

Curry, though, redeemed himself in a big way.

As soon as he checked in the 4th quarter, the two-time Most Valuable Player unleashed 10 straight points to help the Warriors douse any Lakers comeback for a 115-101 victory. (READ: Lakers’ LeBron sits out, Warriors back up)

“I have really no explanation, no excuses how I played in the first 3 quarters,” Curry said after the game. “But I just kept going and tried to finish the game. A win is a win.”

Curry finished with 14 points, and luckily for the Warriors, their star-studded crew of Klay Thompson (28 points), Kevin Durant (21 points, 11 assists), DeMarcus Cousins (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Andre Iguodala (17 points) all got clicking early.

“The fact that [an off night] rarely happens is a good thing,” said Curry. “I get weird nights, that’s all I can say.” – Rappler.com