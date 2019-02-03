WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!
Watch the Golden State Warriors thwart a Los Angeles Lakers side missing superstar LeBron James again, plus more exciting action on Saturday, February 2 (Sunday, February 3, Philippine time).
Game results
Golden State 115, LA Lakers 101 (READ: Lakers' LeBron sits out, Warriors back up)
Dallas 111, Cleveland 98 (READ: Luka Doncic fires season-high 35, gets it done for Mavs)
Milwaukee 131, Washington 115 (READ: Giannis, Bucks blow out Wizards)
LA Clippers 111, Detroit 101 (READ: Clippers wipe out 25-point deficit, Pistons get booed)
Houston 125, Utah 98 (READ: Harden extends streak as Rockets roll past Jazz)
Denver 107, Minnesota 106
San Antonio 113, New Orleans 108
Indiana 95, Miami 88
Sacramento 115, Philadelphia 108
Orlando 102, Brooklyn 89
Charlotte 125, Chicago 118
Atlanta 118, Phoenix 112
– Rappler.com