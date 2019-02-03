Watch the Golden State Warriors turn back a Los Angeles Lakers side missing superstar LeBron James anew, plus more exciting action

Published 8:15 PM, February 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!

Watch the Golden State Warriors thwart a Los Angeles Lakers side missing superstar LeBron James again, plus more exciting action on Saturday, February 2 (Sunday, February 3, Philippine time).

Game results

Golden State 115, LA Lakers 101 (READ: Lakers' LeBron sits out, Warriors back up)

Dallas 111, Cleveland 98 (READ: Luka Doncic fires season-high 35, gets it done for Mavs)

Milwaukee 131, Washington 115 (READ: Giannis, Bucks blow out Wizards)

LA Clippers 111, Detroit 101 (READ: Clippers wipe out 25-point deficit, Pistons get booed)

Houston 125, Utah 98 (READ: Harden extends streak as Rockets roll past Jazz)

Denver 107, Minnesota 106

San Antonio 113, New Orleans 108

Indiana 95, Miami 88

Sacramento 115, Philadelphia 108

Orlando 102, Brooklyn 89

Charlotte 125, Chicago 118

Atlanta 118, Phoenix 112

