Published 9:13 PM, February 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!

Watch the Boston Celtics snap Oklahoma City Thunder's 7-game winning streak in a hard-fought win, plus more thrilling action on Sunday, February 3 (Monday, February 4, Philippine time).

Game results

Boston 134, Oklahoma City 129 (READ: Irving, Celtics snap Thunder NBA win streak)

Toronto 121, LA Clippers 103

Memphis 96, New York 84

