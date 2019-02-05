Celtics' Kyrie Irving freezes Thunder's Steven Adams with a nifty move before going for the easy deuce

Published 8:55 AM, February 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Kyrie Irving is a walking highlight reel, and he showed that by freezing Steven Adams in the Boston Celtics' win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, February 3 (Monday, February 4, Philippine time).

"Uncle Drew" pulled off a playground move to leave Adams hanging before going for the easy deuce.

Also making the highlights is Los Angeles Clippers big man Montrezl Harrell, who denies Toronto Raptors' Delon Wright with a chasedown block during a fastbreak play. – Rappler.com