James Harden extends his streak of games with 30 or more points to 27

Published 2:26 PM, February 05, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – NBA Most Valuable Player James Harden notched 20th 40-point game of the season in the Houston Rockets' 118-110 victory over the lowly Phoenix Suns, on Monday, February 4 (Tuesday, Manila time).

Harden scored 14 of his 44 points in the fourth quarter that closed out the game with an 18-point lead.

Harden, who pulled down 8 rebounds and handed out 6 assists, extended his streak of games with 30 or more points to 27.

The Suns, who dropped their 11th straight, trailed by as many as 20 in the third quarter but cut the deficit to single digits in the fourth.

Harden produced 11 points in a four-minute span – including a 31-foot three-pointer that pushed the Rockets lead to 15 points with 3:06 remaining – as Houston sealed the win. – Rappler.com