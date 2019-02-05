Watch Andre Drummond and the Detroit Pistons bounce back with an upset win over Denver

Published 9:34 PM, February 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!

Watch Andre Drummond and the Detroit Pistons bounce back with an upset win over Denver, plus more thrilling action on Monday, February 4 (Tuesday, February 5, Manila time).

Game results

Detroit 129, Denver 103 (READ: Pistons bounce back with win over Nuggets)

Houston 118, Phoenix 110 (READ: Harden's 20th 40-point game fuels Rockets' win)

Atlanta 137, Washington 129

Milwaukee 113, Brooklyn 94

Indiana 109, New Orleans 107

Sacramento 127, San Antonio 112

