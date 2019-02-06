Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III highlights a career-high show with a stunning 360-degree alley-oop dunk

Published 9:38 AM, February 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Sacramento’s Marvin Bagley III showed that Dallas’ Luka Doncic isn’t the only 19-year-old hotshot in the NBA.

Rookie Bagley made a splash with a stunning 360-degree alley-oop dunk to highlight a career-high 24-point, 12-rebound show in the Kings’ 127-112 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Yogi Ferrell dished out the pass to Bagley, who rotated midair before slamming it home.

The Spurs also notched an entry of their own from the same game as Patty Mills finished off a Davis Bertans cross-court pass. – Rappler.com