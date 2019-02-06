Tobias Harris, who's averaging 20.9 points for the Clippers, joins the All-Star trio of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler.

Published 5:17 PM, February 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – As the NBA trade deadline approaches, there is finally a blockbuster deal done in Los Angeles.

And no, it's not the Lakers.

Rather, the LA Clippers have sent star forward Tobias Harris to the Philadelphia 76ers for Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, Landry Shamet and two first-round picks, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Clippers will also send fan favorite big man Boban Marjanovic and reserve forward Mike Scott to the loaded Sixers.

Philadelphia now further bolsters its lineup with a much-needed power forward in Harris to join veteran shooter JJ Redick and their All-Star trio of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler.

So far, Harris is averaging 20.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists as the primary option in LA.

The Clippers meanwhile, got rid of Harris' expiring contract to prepare themselves with cap space for this summer's upcoming free agency class, which will most likely include superstars like DeMarcus Cousins, Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant. – Rappler.com