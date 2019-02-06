WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!
Indiana had everything clicking from the get-go as the Pacers whipped the Los Angeles Lakers by 42 points and spoiled Lebron James’ milestone moment on Tuesday, February 5 (Wednesday, February 6, Manila time).
James became the youngest NBA player to record 32,000 points – and just the 5th to achieve the feat – but the Pacers dampened all that by handing the four-time Most Valuable Player the most lopsided loss of his career.
Game Results
Indiana 136, LA Lakers 94
Toronto 119, Philadelphia 107
LA Clippers 117, Charlotte 115
Memphis 108, Minnesota 106
Miami 118, Portland 108
Detroit 105, New York 92
Oklahoma City 132, Orlando 122
Boston 103, Cleveland 96
– Rappler.com