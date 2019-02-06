The Indiana Pacers rip the Los Angeles Lakers to spoil LeBron James' milestone moment

Published 9:40 PM, February 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!

Indiana had everything clicking from the get-go as the Pacers whipped the Los Angeles Lakers by 42 points and spoiled Lebron James’ milestone moment on Tuesday, February 5 (Wednesday, February 6, Manila time).

James became the youngest NBA player to record 32,000 points – and just the 5th to achieve the feat – but the Pacers dampened all that by handing the four-time Most Valuable Player the most lopsided loss of his career.

Game Results

Indiana 136, LA Lakers 94

Toronto 119, Philadelphia 107

LA Clippers 117, Charlotte 115

Memphis 108, Minnesota 106

Miami 118, Portland 108

Detroit 105, New York 92

Oklahoma City 132, Orlando 122

Boston 103, Cleveland 96

