Myles Turner delivers an offensive and defensive master class in the Pacers’ total demolition of the Lakers

Published 9:25 AM, February 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Myles Turner was listed questionable before Indiana’s NBA game on Tuesday, February 5 (Wednesday, February 6, Manila time). Yet the center-forward hardly looked like he was playing hurt during the Pacers’ total demolition of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Turner delivered an offensive and defensive master class on the way to a 22-point, 4-block performance. (READ: Pacers spoil record LeBron night, crush Lakers by 42 points)

The 22-year-old cooked Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma in a “smothered chicken” block – an ultimate compliment from Indiana broadcast analyst Quinn Buckner.

Turner later threw down a thunderous slam that prompted a Lakers timeout.

Also, check out how OKC forward Jerami Grant denied Nikola Vucevic in the Thunder’s win over the Magic. – Rappler.com