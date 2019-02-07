The defending champion Warriors catch fire in the middle quarters, knocking in 24 of 25 field goals in one stretch

Published 3:07 PM, February 07, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA –The Golden State Warriors eased to the top of the Western Conference, outclassing an under-strength San Antonio Spurs to score a comprehensive 141-102 win at the Oracle Arena in the NBA on Wednesday, February 6 (Thursday, February 7, Manila time).

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich rested star players LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan citing "load management," and could only watch as the powerful Warriors romped away with an emphatic win.

The reigning NBA champions started with 5 NBA All-Stars in their lineup – Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry – and had opened up a 66-52 lead at halftime.

An explosive 3rd quarter saw the Warriors outscore their opponents by 49-31 to make the 4th quarter a formality.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was satisfied at the ruthless streak shown by his side against their depleted opponents.

"Reality kind of set in in terms of the talent disparity with their guys being out," Kerr said, whose Warriors knocked in 24 of 25 field goals in one stretch

"We kind of wore them down. It's important on a night like tonight, when you know that the other team's best two players aren't out there, that you stay focused.

"I was happy that our guys were able to do that."

Thompson led the scoring with 26 points for the Warriors, with Durant posting 23 points and Curry 19. Cousins also had 15 points while Kevon Looney and Andre Iguodala had 11 off the bench.

The Warriors still lead the West with 38 wins and 15 losses, pulling 1.5 games clear of second-placed Denver, who suffered a 135-130 defeat to Brooklyn.

D'Angelo Russell once again led the scoring for the Nets with 27 points on a night when 7 players cracked double digits for Brooklyn.

The defeat left Denver second in the West with a record of 37-17. – Rappler.com