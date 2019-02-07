Reigning NBA MVP James Harden tallies his 28th straight game of scoring at least 30 points

Published 4:31 PM, February 07, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – James Harden extended his red-hot scoring streak as the Houston Rockets overwhelmed the Sacramento Kings on the road in the NBA on Wednesday, February 6 (Thursday, February 7, Manila time).

Harden scored 36 points in a 127-101 win for the Rockets, the reigning MVP's 28th straight game where he has scored 30 points or more.

The feat put Harden just three shy of Wilt Chamberlain's second-longest streak.

#JamesHarden scores 36, his 28th consecutive game with 30 or more. CP3 adds a double-double with 15 PTS & 11 AST. @HoustonRockets: 127@SacramentoKings: 101 pic.twitter.com/KF22QMSb27 — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2019

Gerald Green added 25 from the bench while starters Eric Gordon (20) and Chris Paul (15) backed Harden with useful contributions.

The win saw Houston improve to 32-22, leaving them in 5th spot in the Western Conference playoff race.

The Rockets also snapped the seven-game home winning streak of the Kings, who slipped to 28-26 for the 9th spot. – Rappler.com