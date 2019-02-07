Kevin Durant's mood turns foul following questions on his rumored move to the New York Knicks

Published 5:48 PM, February 07, 2019

OAKLAND, USA – Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant lashed out at the media on Wednesday, February 6 (Thursday, February 7, Manila time) following reports linking him to a move to the New York Knicks.

Speculation over Durant's future has intensified during the free agency window after the Knicks traded Kristaps Porzingis and other players to the Dallas Mavericks on February 1.

Durant, who has not spoken to the media since the Porzingis trade, broke his silence on Wednesday following Golden State's rout of San Antonio.

The two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP has been repeatedly linked to a move to the Knicks when he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

However the 30-year-old insisted he was not thinking about his future, and attacked reporters for "twisting" his comments.

"I don't think about that type of stuff, that's your job," Durant said.

"You all piling on me because I don't want to talk to y'all about that. I have nothing to do with the Knicks, I don't know who traded Porzingis, it ain't got nothing to do with me. I'm trying to play basketball."

When pressed further, he told reporters: "Y'all come here every day, ask me about free agency, talk to my teammates, talk to my coaches, rile up the fans about it.

"Now when I don't want to talk to you all, it's a problem with me? Come on man. Grow up."

Asked why he was reluctant to speak to the press, Durant added: "I just don't trust any y'all. Every time I say something, it gets twisted up and thrown out in so many publications. Trying to tear me down with my words. And then when I don't say nothing, it's a problem.

"I just want to play ball. I want to go to the gym and go home. Is that a problem?"

Asked to comment on Golden State's form following their 141-102 win, Durant abruptly walked out of the press conference.

"I'm done," he told a reporter. "You know you don't care about that." – Rappler.com