The Milwaukee Bucks become the first team to hit the 40-win mark this season

Published 8:41 PM, February 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!

Milwaukee became the first team to hit the 40-win mark this season after the Bucks rolled past the Washington Wizards, 148-129, in the NBA on Wednesday, February 6 (Thursday, February 7, Manila time).

Giannis Antetokounmpo again made a case for the MVP plum, erupting for 43 points built on an 81% shooting clip to lead the Bucks, who hold a league-best 40-13 record.

Defending champion Golden State Warriors also cruised past the San Antonio Spurs, 141-102, while the Houston Rockets drubbed the Sacramento Kings, 127-101, as James Harden sustained his hot streak of scoring at least 30 points.

Game Results

Milwaukee 148, Washington 129 (READ: Antetokounmpo cuts loose as Bucks thump Wizards)

Golden State 141, San Antonio 102 (READ: Warriors unleash 49 points in 3rd quarter, thump Spurs)

Houston 127, Sacramento 101 (READ: Harden extends hot streak as Rockets trip Kings)

Dallas 99, Charlotte 93 (LOOK: Mavs trade Harrison Barnes mid-game, get bashed by LeBron)

Brooklyn 135, Denver 130

New Orleans 125, Chicago 120

Utah 116, Phoenix 88

